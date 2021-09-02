OTTAWA -- Seven students were treated for injuries after their school bus was involved in a collision on the Vanier Parkway east of downtown Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash involving a bus and a car at 8:45 a.m. on the Vanier Parkway, between Donald Street and Queen Mary.

There were 14 students onboard the bus at the time of the collision.

Ottawa Paramedics say seven students were assessed on scene by paramedics. Two of the students were transported to hospital in stable condition.

A man in his early 50s was also treated by paramedics and transported to hospital.

Ottawa police continue to investigate.

A section of the Vanier Parkway was closed for nearly two hours, but reopened just before 11 a.m.