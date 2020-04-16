OTTAWA -- There are now 14 cases of COVID-19 at the Carlingview Manor long-term care home in Ottawa, according to the private company that owns the home.

Seven residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus, as of April 14.

In a media statement, Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer of Revera, says the residents who have tested positive are being isolated in their rooms, while the staff members are now self-isolating at home.

"We are working closely with Ottawa Public Health officials and are following strict pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. All staff providing care for residents in isolation (positive or symptomatic) must wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes a mask, face shield, gloves and gown, while providing care. All staff wear a surgical mask in the home at all times," Collins said.

The residents who are in isolation are being served meals in their rooms but other residents continue to eat in dining rooms.

"Meals for residents in isolation are served on an over-bed tray in their rooms. The other residents are served meals at multiple seatings in dining rooms to maximize physical distancing while allowing the staff to provide supervision and assistance as required," Collins said.

Group activities have been replaced with one-on-one activities and extra cleaning of high-touch surfaces continues.

On Wednesday, the Ontario government announced an enhanced plan for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in long-term care homes.

“Over the next 48 hours, we will be launching more aggressive testing, screening and surveillance by screening all symptomatic staff and residents, as well as asymptomatic contacts of confirmed cases,” Minister of Long-term Care Dr. Merrilee Fullerton said.

These measures come alongside a temporary order from the province, set to begin April 22, which prevents personal support workers and other staff members from working at multiple long-term care homes.

On Wednesday morning, the province reported 98 outbreaks at long-term care homes across Ontario, which includes the deaths of 144 residents.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras.