Seven people, pets displaced after carbon monoxide leak linked to boiler

Seven adults and their pets have been temporarily displaced from their homes after a faulty boiler caused the level of carbon monoxide (CO) in their building to spike.

Ottawa Fire Services said a tenant of the five-unit building on Goulburn Avenue called to say their carbon monoxide alarm was going off at around 2:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a reading of 136 parts per million (ppm). Some units had readings of 323 ppm.

The World Health Organization says 9 ppm is the maximum safe concentration of carbon monoxide where there is no health risk. When the concentration is above 100 ppm, physical symptoms such as headache, nausea, and fatigue can occur. High concentrations, especially those above 300 ppm, are fatal.

The building was evacuated and tenants were kept warm in an OC Transpo bus while firefighters ventilated the structure to make it safe for Enbridge gas technicians to enter and search for the cause of the leak.

The leak was traced to a faulty gas boiler in the basement. The boiler was shut down and the building was ventilated again, clearing the CO from the air and getting it back to a safe reading of 0 ppm.

None of the tenants requested any paramedic assistance and no serious injuries were reported; however, because the gas was shut off, tenants could not return to the building overnight. Victim assistance was called in to help seven adults and several pets, OFS said.