

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A man is in Ottawa Police custody after an overnight fire left seven people homeless in Vanier.

Firefighters responded to a call for a fire at 225 Deschamps Av. around 12:00 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the first floor of the four-unit building was fully involved in flames.

Ottawa Police announced at 4:00 a.m. that officers are investigating the fire, and one man was taken into custody.

Ottawa Fire had reported four adults, two children and a pet were displaced after the fire. Police said a seventh person was living in the home.

The Red Cross and Salvation Army have been called in to provide assistance to the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.