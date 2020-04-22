OTTAWA -- Seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Wednesday, as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 900 in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health's daily update shows seven new deaths linked to COVID-19. Thirty-two people have died in Ottawa due to COVID-19 complications.

According to Ottawa Public Health’s institutions report, 23 of the 32 people who have died due to COVID-19 were residents in long-term care and retirement homes.

Forty-four new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ottawa on Wednesday. There are now 943 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases is 52 years old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

There are 36 people in an Ottawa hospital being treated for COVID-19, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

According to the daily epidemiology update, 379 Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.