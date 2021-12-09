Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven new COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa schools.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches raised concerns about the "explosive" number of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools on Thursday, and encouraged parents and guardians to limit unmasked, indoor gatherings with children who aren't fully vaccinated.

The health unit reported new COVID-19 outbreaks at the following schools;

École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-des-Champs (Two student cases)

Osgoode Township High School (Four student cases)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Two student cases)

Vimy Ridge Public School (Two student cases)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Two student cases)

Berrigan Elementary School (Two student cases)

École élémentaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre (Two student cases)

There are now COVID-19 outbreaks at 23 elementary schools and two secondary schools in Ottawa.

Half Moon Bay Public School in Barrhaven is the only school currently closed due to COVID-19. There are 17 student cases linked to the outbreak at the school.

Seventy-four schools in Ottawa have at least one case of COVID-19 involving a student or staff member.

COVID-19 CASES BY SCHOOL BOARD

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Last updated Dec. 9

Active student cases: 86

Active staff cases: 7

Active third-party* cases: 0

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 6

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 1

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 1

Schools with active cases: 24 elementary, nine intermediate & secondary

*Third party refers to individuals who may be involved in a school who are not students or staff. This could include transportation providers, breakfast program volunteers, and other individuals who may frequently enter schools.

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Last updated Dec 8

Active student cases: 45

Active staff cases: 2

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 4

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 2

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: 18 elementary, four secondary

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

Last updated Dec. 8

Active student cases: 10

Active staff cases: 0

Total classes closed due to COVID-19: 4

Total cohorts closed due to COVID-19: 0

Total schools closed due to COVID-19: 0

Schools with active cases: Four schools

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

Last updated Dec 9

Active cases*: 32

Total classes in isolation due to COVID-19: 38

Schools closed due to full COVID-19 outbreak: 0

Schools with active cases: 15 elementary and secondary schools

*NOTE: The CECCE does not differentiate cases between students and staff.