Seven new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa this week

Seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 are being reported in Ottawa this week, as Ottawa Public Health warns, "COVID levels remain high in the community."

Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday.

"We’re halfway through this summer holiday season & COVID levels remain high in the community. Make the most of summer by staying healthy and using layers of protection," OPH said on Twitter.

"Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. Any dose, any clinic, any time!"

The health unit says while the wastewater virus detection levels are decreasing, the positivity rate is increasing.

There are 30 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 27 on Tuesday. There are three people in the ICU with an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 63 patients (down from 68 patients on Tuesday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 41 patients (up from 34 patients on Tuesday)

Montfort Hospital: 23 patients (down from 28 patients on Tuesday)

CHEO: Three patients (Unchanged since Friday; next update Aug. 8)

Ottawa Public Health reports 313 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 78,741 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 851 deaths.

Seven new outbreaks were declared in Ottawa this week, but the overall number of outbreaks has declined. There are 61 ongoing outbreaks in retirement homes, long-term care homes, hospitals and other settings.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 28 – Aug. 3): 56.9 (down from 70.2)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 21.45 per cent

Known active cases: 1,027 (-147)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Aug. 2

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,738

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 884,476

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 586,789

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Aug. 2)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Aug. 3)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 92 in hospital, 2 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 5):

13 long-term care homes

25 retirement homes

16 hospital units

7 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.