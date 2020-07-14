Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Seven new COVID-19 cases, zero new deaths reported in Ottawa Tuesday
OTTAWA -- There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for an 18th straight day.
Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in their daily update on their COVID-19 dashboard.
Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,166 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.
Three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, with one in the intensive care unit.
Recovering from COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.
To date, 1,841 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Four new recoveries were reported on Tuesday.
There are currently 62 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.
Institutional outbreaks
There are four active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.
They are at:
- Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home;
- Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre, Rideau Building;
- Amica Westboro Park Retirement Home; and
- Bairn Croft Residential Services – Mathieu Way.