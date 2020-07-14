OTTAWA -- There are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while no new deaths have been reported for an 18th straight day.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in their daily update on their COVID-19 dashboard.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 2,166 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

Three people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, with one in the intensive care unit.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of all lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

To date, 1,841 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Four new recoveries were reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 62 known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

Institutional outbreaks

There are four active institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.

They are at: