OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city, with no new deaths.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there has been a total of 2,101 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

The death toll in Ottawa stands at 263. There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ottawa since June 26.

There are currently three people in hospital with COVID-19, with one person in the ICU.

Recovering from COVID-19

There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.

A total of 1,794 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ottawa.

Outbreaks continue at Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre, and at the Gatineau and Rideau buildings of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre.