Advertisement
Ottawa News | Local Breaking | CTV News Ottawa
Seven new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths reported Thursday
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in the city, with no new deaths.
According to the COVID-19 dashboard, there has been a total of 2,101 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.
The death toll in Ottawa stands at 263. There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ottawa since June 26.
There are currently three people in hospital with COVID-19, with one person in the ICU.
Recovering from COVID-19
There are 44 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health reports 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases are now resolved.
A total of 1,794 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 outbreaks
There are two COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in Ottawa.
Outbreaks continue at Peter D. Clark Long-term Care Centre, and at the Gatineau and Rideau buildings of the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre.