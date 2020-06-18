OTTAWA -- Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, while there are no new deaths linked to the virus for a second straight day.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update Thursday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced on March 11, there have been 2,043 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 260 deaths.

There are currently seven people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses. According to the report, six people have been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19 since Tuesday.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 83.9 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

A total of 1,715 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 68 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

COVID-19 outbreaks

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Montfort Long-Term Care Centre. Ottawa Public Health reports one staff member tested positive for the virus.

During a COVID-19 outbreak at the home between April 8 and June 8, 87 residents and 31 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health says 31 residents died due to COVID-19.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at eight long-term care homes and one retirement home.