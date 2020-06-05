OTTAWA -- Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases of novel coronavirus in its daily epidemiology update Friday afternoon, along with no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 1,992 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 248 deaths.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Moloughney told reporters on Friday that Ottawa Public Health estimates one per cent of the Ottawa population have been infected with COVID-19.

There are currently 31 Ottawa residents being treated in hospital for COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

Active cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says there are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. That represents four per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa.

A total of 1,657 of the 1,992 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

Exposure to COVID-19

Half of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to an outbreak in a long-term care home, retirement home, group home, shelter or hospital.

Ottawa Public Health reports 985 of the 1,992 cases of COVID-19 are linked to an institutional outbreak.

A total of 480 cases are linked to close contact with a known case of COVID-19, while 196 cases are linked to community transmission of COVID-19.

The public health report shows 186 cases of COVID-19 are travel-related.