OTTAWA -- Seven more Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health announced the new cases in its daily epidemiology update on Friday afternoon.

Zero new deaths were reported in the Ottawa Public Health update. On Friday, Sienna Senior Living announced a personal support worker at Madonna Care Community in Orleans died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 1,937 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 240 deaths.

Thirty-six Ottawa residents are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 illnesses.

Recovering from COVID-19.

Eighty per cent of Ottawa’s COVID-19 cases are now resolved.

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,559 of the 1,937 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

There are currently 138 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Transmission of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health’s report shows nine per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to community transmission of the virus.

A total of 182 of the 1,937 cases are community-acquired cases.

The report shows 50 per cent of the cases are linked to an outbreak in a long-term care home, retirement home, hospital, shelter or group home. Twenty-three per cent of the cases are linked to close contact with a known case of COVID-19.

Nine per cent of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to travel.