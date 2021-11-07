OTTAWA -- Seven motorists are parked for 30 days after being stopped for stunt driving in Barrhaven this weekend.

It's the third time in the last four weekends police have stopped multiple motorists for stunt driving in the south end this fall.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a special enforcement blitz in Barrhaven Saturday evening, targeting speeding and unsafe drivers.

Of the 63 tickets issued Saturday night in Barrhaven, seven were for stunt driving.

No details on the speeds were released.

Under Ontario's stunt driving law, the driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle is impounded for two weeks.

Police say officers also issued 35 speeding tickets, four tickets for illegal mufflers and two tickets for causing unnecessary noise.

Barrhaven has been a hot spot for stunt driving this fall.

On Oct. 23, police charged three motorists with stunt driving in the area, including one motorist going 53 km/h over the speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue at Grenfell Crescent.

On Oct. 16, police issued four stunt driving charges during a one-night blitz in Barrhaven.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit says a G2 driver was charged with stunt driving after being observed going 116 km/h on Strandherd Drive at Claridge Drive.

A second G2 driver was charged after police spotted the vehicle travelling at 109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Greenbank Road.