Seven feel-good stories in Ottawa in 2022

Ottawa paramedics say Clayton, 8, discovered and elderly man buried in snow near his home during a blizzard Jan. 17, 2022. He alerted his parents, who called 911. (Ottawa Paramedic Service/Twitter) Ottawa paramedics say Clayton, 8, discovered and elderly man buried in snow near his home during a blizzard Jan. 17, 2022. He alerted his parents, who called 911. (Ottawa Paramedic Service/Twitter)

