Seven displaced by fire in Aylmer, Que. caused by cigarette

Seven people have been displaced in after a fire spread through a duplex in the Aylmer sector that firefighters say was caused by a cigarette.

Gatineau firefighters were called to rue de la Lobo at around 4:23 a.m. Sunday for a fire at the back of the building. Flames were seen on the roof of the building when firefighters arrived.

Flames had spread from one side of the duplex to the other and there was some damage to the home next door.

No one was reported hurt but the Red Cross is assisting seven people who were displaced. The fire did an estimated $135,000 in damage.