OTTAWA -- Seven more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new deaths in the daily Epidemiology Update on Tuesday, along with 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Since the first case was announced on March 11, there has been 1,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 178 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health says the median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 58 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

Statistics show 438 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recovering from COVID-19

Seventy per cent of Ottawa residents have now recovered from the virus.

The report shows 1,187 of the 1,692 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

There are still 327 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, which includes cases in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.