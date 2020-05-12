Seven deaths, 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
OTTAWA -- Seven more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.
Ottawa Public Health reported the new deaths in the daily Epidemiology Update on Tuesday, along with 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.
Since the first case was announced on March 11, there has been 1,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 178 deaths.
Ottawa Public Health says the median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 58 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.
Statistics show 438 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.
Recovering from COVID-19
Seventy per cent of Ottawa residents have now recovered from the virus.
The report shows 1,187 of the 1,692 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.
There are still 327 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, which includes cases in long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.