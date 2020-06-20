OTTAWA -- As the Learn at Home school year wraps up during the COVID-19 pandemic, an Ottawa parenting consultant recommends parents keep children on a schedule during summer vacation.

"I think schedules are always important to have, whether it's school related or summer related or even handling everything with COVID," said Sylvia Corzato, Success in Steps parent consultant and behaviour coach.

"Structure is what provides consistency and a foundation for children. When you don't have schedules which provides structure, you get a lot of chaos."

Corzato tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that chaos means, "It's chaos of them not knowing what to do, when to do, so expectations are not clear. Then there's a lot of behaviours that come from that because we think that they know but they don't know."

Elementary and secondary schools in Ontario have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ontario Government introduced the Learn at Home program to educate children online for the remainder of the school year.

Corzato notes children are accustomed to being on a schedule during the school year, so when there is no schedule and extra free time it provides "a lot of uncertainty of what they're going to do, but a lot of boredom as well."

Creating structure

Corzato says setting a schedule and creating structure for your children and family provides a solid foundation for the child.

"When you have a solid foundation, you have more compliance, you have more respect and you have more connection with your children," said Corzato.

"A solid foundation is built with structure and clear expectations and boundaries."

Corzato says during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has set up a schedule for her children and written it on a dry-erase board for them to see everyday. It included learning time in the morning, break times, and free time or family connection activities in the afternoon to create balance.

When she stopped writing things on the dry-erase board, "by the second day, my son kind of felt lost. He was kind of banking on that visual schedule to be there to help him stay on track and to get his to-do (list) done."

"To me that just speaks volumes on how much kids thrive on structure, because when he didn't have the structure he felt a little chaotic."

Corzato says structure helps kids plan their day and understand the expectations, "when expectations are clear, it provides a better sense of understanding, calmness and ability to cope with how the day is going to unfold."

The parenting consultant says if you have not had any structure in place for your children during the COVID-19 pandemic, start setting a schedule by having a family conversation about the goals and ideas around the schedule.

Setting up a summer schedule

The COVID-19 pandemic started during a busy and exciting time of year for kids, with school, extra curricular activities, March Break and family gatherings.

As we transition into summer vacation, Corzato says it is important to have a schedule and structure in place for the summer.

"I think that it needs to be modified come summertime. I always believe that having a structure for the summertime routine is going to really help create family balance for everybody," said Corzato in an interview with CTVNewsOttawa.ca

The parenting consultant adds you should have your children involved with the expectations, including "non-negotiable" items like waking up, making the bed, walking the dog and other household chores with concrete times.

If you are planning a summer schedule for the family, Corzato recommends using family dinner or a car ride to discuss the expectations and goals for the day, the week and the summer ahead.

"Have your kids write down things they want to do this summer and see how you can fit it into the schedule. By having the kids involved, it's going to be more motivating for them as well."

Corzato recommends setting up a dry-erase board or a chalkboard in a high-traffic area of the home to set the schedule and the tasks that need to be completed.

If you plan to start setting a schedule with your family, Corzato says it is a lot of work, but it is never too late to start.

"It's always worth putting in place because the benefits of it is a positive, rippling effect for everybody in the family."