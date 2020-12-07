OTTAWA -- Detour buses were running early Monday morning after OC Transpo revealed the smell of natural gas had been reported along part of the Confederation Line.

Enbridge was called to the scene.

OC Transpo announced before 5:00 a.m. that R1 bus service was set to go into effect between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.

At 6:00 a.m., OC Transpo announced regular service had resumed.