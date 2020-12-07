Advertisement
Service resumes on LRT after smell of gas shuts down the line
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 5:21AM EST Last Updated Monday, December 7, 2020 6:11AM EST
A train approaches the platform at Hurdman Station along the Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT system. (CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Detour buses were running early Monday morning after OC Transpo revealed the smell of natural gas had been reported along part of the Confederation Line.
Enbridge was called to the scene.
OC Transpo announced before 5:00 a.m. that R1 bus service was set to go into effect between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations.
At 6:00 a.m., OC Transpo announced regular service had resumed.
O-Train Line 1: R1 replacement bus service will be running as of 5:00am from Tunney’s Pasture to Blair while Enbridge looks into reported smell of natural gas. Buses will run every 8 minutes.— OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) December 7, 2020