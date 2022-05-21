Service restored on Ottawa LRT following Saturday's storm

The O-Train is expected to be running on schedule on Sunday after service was shutdown by the severe weather.

OC Transpo reported the O-Train was out of service Saturday afternoon due to the power outages across the city.

Partial service resumed between Blair and Hurdman stations just after 9 p.m., and full service was restored late Saturday night.

Transit services general manager Renée Amilcar said the O-Train draws from electrical sources from across the city, but as the storm blew through, more than 100,000 Hydro Ottawa customers lost power due to the storm.

OC Transpo's website was also knocked offline Saturday.