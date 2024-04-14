OTTAWA
Ottawa

    Seriously injured woman extricated following 2-vehicle collision at east Ottawa intersection

    Ottawa Fire Services says crews have extricated a trapped woman, 31, following a two-vehicle collision that happened at a major east Ottawa intersection Sunday morning.

    Firefighters say they received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting a collision on Blair and Ogilvie roads. Upon arrival, crews found the trapped woman and immediately started the extrication process. 

    Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Jennifer Alexander told CTV News Ottawa the 31-year-old woman sustained serious, but stable injuries.

    Meanwhile, a 2-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, she adds.

    Both were taken to hospital. 

     

     

