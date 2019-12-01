A crash involving about 30 vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Kingston.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the Joyceville Road exit.

There are reports of serious injuries.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB at Joyceville #ygk - Highway is now CLOSED following collision. Traffic diverting off at Joyceville Rd. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) December 1, 2019

Hwy. 401 westbound is closed from Joyceville exit 632 to the Highway 15 exit.

OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard said there were white out conditions at the time.

Kingston is under a winter weather travel advisory with up to 15 cm of snow expected by Sunday night.

