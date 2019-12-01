Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down Hwy. 401 in Kingston
Published Sunday, December 1, 2019 3:18PM EST Last Updated Sunday, December 1, 2019 3:26PM EST
A crash involving about 30 vehicles has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Kingston.
It happened Sunday afternoon near the Joyceville Road exit.
There are reports of serious injuries.
Hwy. 401 westbound is closed from Joyceville exit 632 to the Highway 15 exit.
OPP Sgt. Cynthia Savard said there were white out conditions at the time.
Kingston is under a winter weather travel advisory with up to 15 cm of snow expected by Sunday night.
More to come…