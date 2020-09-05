OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say "very serious injuries" have been reported following a crash in the city's west end.

Police responded to a collision involving a driver hitting a traffic post at around 2 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Terry Fox Drive and Hazeldean Road.

While police initially said there were no life-threatening injuries, an update that was sent at around 3:30 p.m. said an involved driver's injuries were now considered "very serious" and that police would be investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The intersection is closed to traffic for the investigation. Police warned that street closures would likely be in place "into the night."

No other information has been made available at this time.