OTTAWA -- A two vehicle crash has closed a section of Hazeldean Road in Kanata.

Ottawa police, fire and paramedics responded to the collision at the intersection of Hazeldean Road and Irwin Gate at approximately 11 a.m.

In a statement, police said officers were investigating a "collision with serious injuries."

Pictures from the scene showed a vehicle in the intersection and a second vehicle on the sidewalk next to a light post.

Ottawa Fire Service said when crews arrived on scene, the occupant of one of the vehicles was trapped. Firefighters removed the door to give Ottawa paramedics access to the patient.

Hazeldean Road is closed westbound from Eagelson Road to Irwin Gate. Irwin Gate is closed to all traffic.