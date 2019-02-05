

Ted Raymond, 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say three men have been hurt, one seriously, after a crash on Highway 401 involving three tractor trailers.

The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. A westbound tractor trailer was apparently rear-ended on the highway between Lancaster and Curry Hill. Immediately after that, a third tractor trailer rear-ended the second one.

Three drivers, all men, were taken to hospital. The drivers of the first and second tractor trailers had injuries that are described as “non-life threatening.” The driver of the third vehicle had “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

Detours were in place between Highway 2 and Curry Hill Rd. but lanes reopened just before 1:00 p.m.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.