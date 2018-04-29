Ottawa police are looking into a serious crash that has closed a stretch of road in the city’s south-east.

It is being described as a head-on collision taking place around 4:26 p.m. at Russell Road and Southvale Crescent.

Paramedics say a 76-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, and that an 82-year-old man and 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Russell Road is closed between Walkley and St. Laurent Boulevard during the ongoing investigation.

