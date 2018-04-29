Serious crash shuts down stretch of road, three seniors rushed to hospital
Ottawa paramedics say a senior was found in cardiac arrest, and two others had serious injuries after a head on crash on Russell Road Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy: Ottawa Paramedic Service)
Published Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:45PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 29, 2018 7:47PM EDT
Ottawa police are looking into a serious crash that has closed a stretch of road in the city’s south-east.
It is being described as a head-on collision taking place around 4:26 p.m. at Russell Road and Southvale Crescent.
Paramedics say a 76-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, and that an 82-year-old man and 73-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.
Russell Road is closed between Walkley and St. Laurent Boulevard during the ongoing investigation.
More to come…