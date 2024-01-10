Serious crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Highway 174

Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.

Police say the highway is currently closed between Old Montreal Road and Cameron Road. They are asking people to avoid the area.

Collision: 174/Peter Harkness Lane. highway 174 is closed from Old Montreal Rd to Cameron Road due to a serious collision. Please avoid the area @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/NCW900h1QU — OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) January 10, 2024

This is a developing story. More to come.