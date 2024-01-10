OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Serious crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Highway 174

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance

    Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.

    Police say the highway is currently closed between Old Montreal Road and Cameron Road. They are asking people to avoid the area.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

