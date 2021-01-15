Advertisement
Serious crash in south Ottawa closes Hawthorne Road
Published Friday, January 15, 2021 10:14AM EST
Two people were injured in an early morning crash on Hawthorne Road south of Hunt Club Road, paramedics say.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are warning people to avoid Hawthorne Road after a crash with serious injuries.
The crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. on Hawthorne Road between Leitrim Road and Whyte Side Road.
Paramedics say a 25-year-old man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital trauma centre with head injuries, and a man in his 30s was also hospitalized.
Hawthorne Road is closed between Hunt Club and Leitrim roads as police investigate.