OTTAWA -- A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed after a serious crash overnight near Dow's Lake.

The single-vehicle crash happened between Preston Street and Cresent Heights, Ottawa police said in a news release. That's near Comissioners Park.

Ottawa paramedics said the call came in around 1:30 a.m. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police initially issued a news release at 6:45 a.m. saying the crash was fatal. They issued a correction two hours later saying the crash was 'serious.'

They did not provide any more details.

Drivers ars aekd to avoid the area as their investigation continues.

