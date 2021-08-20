Advertisement
Serious crash closes Queen Elizabeth Driveway
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 7:09AM EDT Last Updated Friday, August 20, 2021 9:17AM EDT
Ottawa police are investigating a single-vehicle crash overnight on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.
OTTAWA -- A stretch of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed after a serious crash overnight near Dow's Lake.
The single-vehicle crash happened between Preston Street and Cresent Heights, Ottawa police said in a news release. That's near Comissioners Park.
Ottawa paramedics said the call came in around 1:30 a.m. A man in his 20s was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police initially issued a news release at 6:45 a.m. saying the crash was fatal. They issued a correction two hours later saying the crash was 'serious.'
They did not provide any more details.
Drivers ars aekd to avoid the area as their investigation continues.
More to come...
