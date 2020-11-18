OTTAWA -- Highway 17 is closed in both directions east of Ottawa after a serious crash Wednesday morning.

OPP say the crash in the township of Alfred and Plantagenet happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday and involved three vehicles.

The crash happened right near École secondaire catholique de Plantagenet. An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

There was no immediate word on injuries suffered in the crash.

Plantagenet is about 60 kilometres east of Ottawa.

More to come...