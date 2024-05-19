OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Serious boating crash injures multiple people on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake: OPP

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says multiple people were injured Saturday night following a boating crash on the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake.

    It happened between Westport and Parham. Frontenac Paramedic Services confirmed to CTV News Ottawa it's a two-vessel boat collisiion. 

    Police asked people to avoid the area to give emergency crews access to the area.

    This is a developing story. More to come

