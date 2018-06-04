

Emergency crews are responding to a serious crash involving a bus in a ditch on Highway 401 near Prescott.

Reports of the crash came in around 2:15 p.m. Monday afternoon. A spokesperson with air ambulance Air Ornge told CTV Ottawa an air ambulance has landed, and between 30 and 40 people are being assessed on scene.

There is still no official word on the extent of injuries, but there are reports of several injuries.

All 401 westbound lanes are closed at Edward St. in Prescott. There are reports of traffic delays in the area.

Prescott is located about 100 kilometres south of Ottawa.

