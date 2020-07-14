OTTAWA -- Military sentries have returned to their posts in front of the National War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, thanks to the relaxing of restrictions put in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sentries have stood guard at the monuments near Parliament since 2014.

"It is important for Canadians to commemorate significant anniversaries and accomplishments that have been instrumental to the growth and prosperity of Canada and our military heritage," said Major-General William Seymour, Acting Commander Canadian Joint Operations Command. "The decision to begin the National Sentry Program in 2020 was only reached after meaningful consultation with health agencies and the City of Ottawa."

In previous years, the sentries were on duty seven days a week. This summer, they will be on guard five days a week: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All sentries will be wearing masks and visitors are being asked to remain at least two metres away from them to maintain physical distancing.

They will be on duty until November 10.