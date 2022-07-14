'Senseless act:' Flowers uprooted in downtown Pembroke

Police in Pembroke are searching for witnesses or surveillance video after some downtown flowers were uprooted overnight, calling it a “senseless act of mischief.”

Flowers from several planters along Pembroke Street West, between Mackay Street and Moffat Street, were uprooted and thrown onto the roadway between 3 and 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning, OPP said in a news release.

“Staff from the City of Pembroke and community volunteers work many hours to beautify the city,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pembroke detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.