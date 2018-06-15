

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Senators announced the suspension of assistant general manager Randy Lee, Friday evening.

Lee, one of the longest serving members of the Senators organization, is facing charges in Buffalo, NY.

The trouble with Buffalo law enforcement started two weeks ago. Lee was charged with harassment after a shuttle driver alleged Lee touched him on the shoulders and made lewd comments during a short drive to a hotel.

“As our hockey club’s initial statement made clear, our Hockey Team – and our organization as a whole – will always hold our leaders, coaching staff, players and employees to the highest standards of behavior,” wrote Senator’s general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement.

It goes on to read:

“Harassment in any form is unacceptable, whether it occurs inside or outside the work place. As a result, and with all the care and caution required in such cases, we have spent the past two weeks listening carefully to, and consulting with our community, our fan base and our partners to understand their expectations on the matter.

At the same time, we have worked with authorities in Buffalo, as well as with Randy Lee’s lawyer, to ensure that Randy be granted the due process to which he is entitled. Until now, the Senators had never been made aware of a complaint against Randy, whether before or during his 23-year career with the team. He must be allowed to address the allegations against him through the court system.” (Click here to read the full statement)

The Senators are now gearing up for the NHL entry draft that begins a week from tonight. Lee would have been a key member of the Senators draft team.

Lee has already appeared in a Buffalo court and is due to appear again next month on July 6.

This is the latest blow to the Sens franchise after the drama between Ottawa Senators Captain Erik Karlsson’s wife Melinda and Mike Hoffman’s fiancée Monika Caryk went public and made news around the world.