The Ottawa Senators are making the most of Mark Borowiecki’s new-found fame as a crime fighter to raise money for a team close to their heart.

The Alternate Captain whose nickname is ‘Borocop’ foiled a robbery attempt last week in Vancouver. He stopped the thief who had smashed the window of a car, and grabbed a bag from inside.

Shirts with the ‘Borocop’ logo will be sold at the Sens Store during the Sens – Bruins game at Canadian Tire Centre Monday night.

50 shirts have been created, with proceeds going to the Capital City Condors hockey team. Each shirt sells for $20.

Mark Borowiecki and his wife Tara are the condors Honorary Captains.

The Ottawa Senators Foundation is also expanding their 50/50 draw to include secondary prizing, including an Ottawa Senators official bicycle, backpack and limited edition “BoroCop” t-shirt signed by Borowiecki.