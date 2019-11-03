

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





UPDATE: Ottawa Senators General Manager Pierre Dorion says Scott Sabourin suffered a broken nose in last night's game and is expected to be released from hospital today.

Updates from #Sens Pierre Dorion:



Scott Sabourin is expected to be released from hospital today; Sabourin has also suffered a fractured nose.



Logan Brown is week-to-week with an upper body injury.



Artem Anisimov skated today and will join the team in New York on Monday. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 3, 2019

----------

Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin appears to be in good spirits after a scary moment in last night's game against the Boston Bruins.

During play, it appeared Sabourin attempted to make a hit on Backes, when their helmets collided. Sabourin then appeared to be unconscious as he fell to the ice.

Sabourin had to be stretchered off the ice early in the first period after colliding with Bruins' player David Backes. Sabourin gave a thumbs up to the crown as he left the ice, before being taken to hospital for evaluation.

This morning Sabourin posted an update to his Instagram sporting a few cuts, a black eye, and a chipped tooth. He wrote "Thanks for all the well wishes. Hope to be back out on the ice in the near future."

Sabourin's injury was a primary focus for Senators Head Coach DJ Smith following the team's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

“I don’t know the exact injury but they’re going to keep him overnight. He was conscious and speaking. We’ll know more tomorrow morning.”#Sens head coach D.J. Smith gives an update on Scott Sabourin and more following tonights emotional game against the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/OHf1wr5YPf — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 3, 2019

The Senators are back on the road tomorrow night at 7:00pm against the New York Rangers.