Trade rumours circling around Ottawa Senators Captain Erik Karlsson are sending some fans into frenzy.

TSN’s Ian Mendes says the fact that there is even talk about a move this close to the trade deadline is a story no one saw coming in the past few days.

“Ottawa would not win a trade involving Erik Karlsson,” Mendes said, referring to the PR nightmare that would follow.

Karlsson is used to being in the limelight for his unmatched talent on the ice. Now many conversations are all about trade rumours.

For Mendes moving Karlsson would be a huge loss.

“This would have to be the type of deal where you get draft picks, prospects, and you look at long term future. You’re not going to get anybody back in return who comes close to matching the charisma and style that Erik Karlsson brings to the Ottawa Senators,” Mendes said.

For hockey fans at the Prescott Ottawa Bar and Restaurant, Karlsson was the meat of most conversations Thursday.

“If they trade him, the team’s out of town in 10 years,” said Chris Kempt, a longtime Senators fans, and Karlsson supporter.

Kempt says it would be disrespectful to trade someone as talented as Karlsson.

“It’s a recognition of the skill that he possesses… you have a limited opportunity to see someone like that in your lifetime and they should do everything possible to keep him in Ottawa for that reason.”

But Karlsson is a multi-million dollar player, who some feel would be more valuable to the Sens elsewhere.

“Karlsson is a big ticket for the fans, but I also think dollar wise it could just outspend for what we need for the rest of the team,” said fan Calvin Amell.

Online fans opinions varied.

Some tweeting Karlsson has not been playing at his best.

Totally agree 100% same goes for Erik Karlsson who offense aside has never been a defensively proficient Dman & hasn't been the same since his foot surgery... Drew Doughty on the other hand is be all on on a deal for him!! — Greg Robb (@GR55licious) February 22, 2018

Sens should trade #Karlsson by the summer. If he has another bad season, come next years trade deadline, the return will diminish. #NHLTradeDeadline — Mootz (@Mootz1977) February 22, 2018

The NHL trade deadline is Monday, February 26, 2018.