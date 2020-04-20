OTTAWA -- In November 2018, Bria Roberts of Kingston was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Doctors at CHEO attempted surgery but it wasn’t enough.

“I had to have brain surgery and then I found out I had to undergo 70 weeks of chemotherapy,” says Bria.

Her 70 weeks of treatment ended on April 9 and it was her turn to ring the bell. But due to the COVID-19 restrictions in hospitals, no one would be able to witness this significant moment or celebrate with her. Her family was determined to find a solution.

April Roberts, Bria’s mother, says “we were driving to her 69th chemo and I was thinking where can we find a place safely abiding by all the rules of COVID-19 to ring the bell.”

Throughout all of her treatments, Bria was quickly becoming an Ottawa Senators fan, and one player in particular took notice.

“Mark Borowiecki has been amazing to Bria. He’s given her a hockey stick at hockey fights cancer night,” said April Roberts.

Mark Borowiecki not only gave Bria his stick, he also found the time to sign a puck for her at a game she attended during her 60th week of chemotherapy

When it came time to ring the bell, there was an obvious location to choose for the Roberts family.

The Canadian Tire Centre was the place she spent her happiest days, and it was also vacant enough to abide by the physical distancing rules of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very exciting. I finished my 70th round of chemotherapy and so we had my bell ringing in front of Canadian Tire Centre.” Says Bria.

April Roberts says “dad built a little stand, we got a bell and we hung it from Mark Borowiecki’s stick that he gave her and she rang the bell there.”

“It was the happiest day of her life.”