A bit of Florida sunshine has been good for the Ottawa Senators. The team returns home after back to back wins against the Florida Panthers and the top ranked Tampa Bay Lightning. WIth a huge gap in the standings, the Sens pummeled the Bolts 7-4 last night, their second big win against Tampa Bay this season.

On Monday night, the Sens got a pair of goals late in the third period from Matt Duchene and J-P Pageau to beat the Florida Panthers 5-3.

Now back home, the Sens host the Dallas Stars Friday night at the CTC and travel to Columbus to play the Blue Jackets on St. Paddy's Day.