Sens defenseman Chabot breaks hand, Brannstrom returns to Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators will be without defenseman Thomas Chabot for the next four to six weeks.

Head coach DJ Smith says Chabot suffered a fracture in his hand when he blocked a shot in the second period of the Senators 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders Thursday night.

An MRI on Friday morning showed the fracture in Chabot's hand. Smith says surgery will not be required.

Chabot has three assists in seven games this season.

Meantime, defenseman Erik Brannstrom spent the night in hospital after being stretchered off the ice following a check along the boards from Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck Thursday night.

Smith says all tests have come back negative, and he is returning to Ottawa on Friday.

The Senators said Thursday night that Brannstrom was alert and had the use of his extremities.

The Sens have played the last three games without defenseman Artem Zub. He was injured in the Senators Oct. 18 game against Washington.

Ottawa wraps up its two game road trip in Pittsburgh on Saturday.