

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





TSN is reporting Ottawa Senators defenceman Fredrik Claesson has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of Boston's Noel Acciari.

NHL Player Safety made the announcement Thursday.

The incident happened late in the first period of the game against the Bruins Wednesday night. Claesson served a five-minute major penalty for the hit during the game.

He was also given a game misconduct. Ottawa ended up losing that game 5 to 1.

The suspension means Claesson will be out for the Sens' next game, coming up Friday night at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets.