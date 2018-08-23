

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Senators have announced the locations of their 2018 Hometown Tour, which begins Monday.

The Hometown Tour features autograph signings, interactive games, prizes, and more.

The tour will stop at Canadian Tire stores in Cornwall on August 27, Pembroke on August 28, Brockville on August 29, and Barrhaven on August 30.

More details about timing and which players will take part will be announced in the coming days.

The Ottawa Senators Hometown Tour is held in partnership with CTV Ottawa and TSN 1200. Live broadcasts on the CTV News at 6 and TSN 1200 will be part of the tour.