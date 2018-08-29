

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a man in his 70s has been taken to the trauma centre after being stabbed late Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 11:43 a.m., Paramedics said in a Tweet, in the area of Daly Ave. and Cumberland St.

The man was stabilized by paramedics en route to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Ottawa Police are investigating. There is no word on whether any suspects have been arrested.