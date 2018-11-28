

CTV Ottawa





A send-off at Ottawa City Hall Wednesday for seven outgoing Ottawa councillors included laughter, tears and even a "municipal magic wand."

Councillors Marianne Wilkinson, Bob Monette and Jody Mitic said they wouldn’t seek re-election and Mark Taylor kept his promise to only run for two terms.

“No matter how contentious the file, no matter how challenging the day was, never did I ever feel like I was getting up and going to work,” Taylor said.

Other councillors Michael Qaqish, Shad Qadri and David Chernushenko were defeated in the municipal election.

“I think the pace of this job is something I’ve been accustomed to…I think I’m going to have some challenges slowing down,” said Qaqish.

Chernushenko used a handmade wand as a prop when it was his turn to speak. He said staff gave it to him after he was heard saying "if only I had a magic wand" multiple times.

He said even though he didn't have a magic wand to address and make certain issues in his ward go away, "it's been an honour."

Every outgoing councillor received a framed picture of something in their ward.

The new council will be sworn in Monday.