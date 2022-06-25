Senators win LeBreton Flats bid and an Ottawa pastor denied entry to the U.S.: Top five stories this week
The Ottawa Senators win the bid for an arena at LeBreton Flats and an "unusual way" to transport an ATV in western Quebec.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are one step closer to moving to a new arena at LeBreton Flats.
The National Capital Commission announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Capital Sports Development Inc., a group led by the Senators, to build a new arena on the land west of downtown Ottawa.
The six-acre parcel of land is on Albert Street between City Centre Avenue and Preston Street, between two LRT stations.
Senators president of business operations Anthony LeBlanc said a move downtown is "critically important" for the Senators, and noted the partners they are bringing in were part of building the most recent NHL arenas in Las Vegas, Seattle and New York.
The team behind the proposal includes Sterling Project Development, Populous, Tipping Point Sports and Live Nation.
“These are folks with serious experience in building sports arenas and understanding entertainment, culture and sports,” NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum told reporters.
The NCC hopes to finalize a lease agreement with the Senators by the fall of 2023.
A rendering of an NHL arena on LeBreton Flats. (National Capital Commission)
Ottawa MPP Lisa MacLeod out of Ford cabinet, taking break to address health
Nepean MPP Lisa MacLeod is "temporarily taking a breather" from her position to address and improve her health.
MacLeod announced she was taking time off an hour after she was left out of Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet.
The Nepean MPP’s exclusion means there is only one cabinet minister from Ottawa in the new Progressive Conservative government. Kanata-Carleton MPP Merrilee Fullerton will remain the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.
In a message to her constituents in Nepean, MacLeod said they might not see much of her this summer "as I focus on healing."
"This is neither good-bye nor a route to another job. My focus for the next little while will not be on politics but rather on health and healing," MacLeod said. "While temporarily taking a breather is not a decision I have taken lightly, it is the right one to make now."
Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries announces $3 million in funding for the inaugural Valour Games in Ottawa. (Photo courtesy: YouTube: Premier of Ontario)
Ottawa parents demand answers after boy, 11, not dropped off by school bus
An Ottawa family is demanding answers from a school transportation company after their son went missing for five hours following his pickup from school on Monday.
The parents say their son Nathan, an 11-year-old Grade 6 student, wandered around an unfamiliar neighbourhood for hours until a Good Samaritan intervened and helped him get home safely.
The student got into the school transport minivan that normally takes him home from Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic elementary school in Barrhaven, but the driver didn’t take him home.
Instead of being dropped off at his usual location, the driver drove home, leaving Nathan alone in the vehicle despite him asking where they were going and banging on the windows. Parents suggested the driver was distracted by music.
"She's actually driving me to her apartment, which I did not know," Nathan told CTV News Ottawa on Friday. "I managed to get out of the van when she parked, but I didn't know which apartment building she went to.”
After walking around Westboro alone for hours, Nathan finally found help at the Tunney's Pasture LRT station, 19 kilometres away from his Barrhaven school. He found Dave Ellis, who was on his way home from a gathering downtown. Ellis had his Uber driver change his route to take Nathan home.
Nick McRae, the owner and president of Roxborough Bus Lines, told CTV News the company is aware of the situation and cooperating with police as they continue their investigation. He said the driver has been suspended until the company receives more information from the police investigation.
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
An Ottawa pastor says his medical exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine was rejected by U.S. border agents when he attempted to cross the border for a memorial for his wife's grandparents.
Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the vaccine. However, when he tried to cross the border with his family, his letter was rejected and the desire to cross denied. Croteau says he had the vaccine exemption, PCR test and the proof of death and memorial with him at the border.
CTV News reached out to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. It provided the following statement:
"Persons with medical contraindications to receiving a COVID-19 vaccine may provide a medical exemption, but CBP officers may, in their discretion, require any person invoking an exception to provide proof of eligibility consistent with documentation requirements in the CDC’s Technical Instructions."
Croteau says his fight isn't over, and hopes to reapply for a compassionate waiver within the next few weeks so the family can attend a memorial before summer ends.
Mazda 3 stopped in western Quebec with ATV strapped to the roof
Police in western Quebec say an officer pulled over a vehicle near Gatineau with an "unorthodox and unusual way" of transporting an ATV.
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police shared a photo of a Mazda 3 with an ATV strapped to the roof with a single strap.
An officer was driving on Route 309 in L'Ange-Gardien just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted the car travelling southbound with the ATV on the roof.
"Since the whole thing had piqued their curiosity, they did a U-turn and finally intercepted the driver who was already on Hwy. 50 towards Gatineau," police said in a statement.
The weight of the ATV crushed the shocks on the vehicle.
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say an officer stopped a Mazda 3 with an ATV strapped to the roof on Wednesday near Gatineau, Que. (Photo courtesy: MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.
Live updates: U.S. sees 'profound impact' in Russia sanctions
The latest on the G7 summit: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are having 'a profound impact.'
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Public safety minister eyes steps to strengthen oversight of the RCMP
The federal public safety minister says he is 'deeply committed' to enhancing oversight of the RCMP by strengthening the role of the national police force's management advisory board.
Atlantic
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
Maritime gas prices ride high as road trip season shifts into new gear
Gas prices at over two dollars a litre may be too much for some drivers to ignore this summer.
Toronto
-
Tens of thousands expected as Toronto Pride parade makes in-person return
Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in today's Pride parade in downtown Toronto, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
-
Woman arrested after man assaulted, robbed of his vehicle in Toronto
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto’s west end.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
-
Montreal, Laval and surrounding regions under a heat warning
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for the islands of Montreal and Laval in addition to the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield-Beauharnois areas.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling shocks Rota
Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said he was shocked by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
-
Sikh community in Timmins hosts first Annual Khalsa Day Parade
With hundreds of students from India who attend Northern College, and other professionals from India who've moved to the city to work, organizers said they felt it was time to bring everyone together to celebrate their culture with the rest of the community.
London
-
Cooking up a storm at International Food Fest
They’re cooking up a storm this weekend at London’s Victoria Park.
-
Forest City ComiCon returns to London, Ont.
You could find all kinds of colourful characters in downtown London Saturday as the Forest City ComiCon returned from its COVID hiatus.
-
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Winnipeg
-
'The costs are just extreme': Campers staying closer to home amid soaring fuel costs
Using a trailer or an RV is an easy way for people to get out of the city and into the outdoors, but with soaring gas prices, the cost of driving with one has gone up drastically.
-
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
-
City receives over 100 calls related to significant rainfall Friday evening
Winnipeg was once again pummelled by rain on Friday and the city came close to setting a rainfall record.
Kitchener
-
Townhouse fire leaves three Kitchener families displaced
A fire at a townhouse complex in Kitchener Friday night has resulted in extensive damage.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
-
Critically injured pedestrian found on side of Norfolk County road, airlifted to hospital
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after they say a pedestrian was found on the side of a road and had to be airlifted to hospital.
Calgary
-
Mitchell throws over 300 yards for Stampeders in 30-23 win over Elks
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 321 yards and Malik Henry scored a third-quarter, go-ahead touchdown for the Calgary Stampeders in a 30-23 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Ukrainian-Calgarians march for defenders of Mariupol
Nearly 100 Ukrainian members of Calgary’s community marched in protest calling for the release of Azovstal Iron and steel workers, defending Mariupol from Russian attacks.
-
Here's where UCP leadership candidates stand on abortion and access to it
After the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away constitutional protections for abortion Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade, NDP Leader Rachel Notley demanded that everyone running to become the next leader of the UCP clarify their stance on the issue.
Saskatoon
-
‘After all these years’: Christies Mayfair Bakery celebrates 90th anniversary
When Ennio Muzzolini walked into Christies Mayfair Bakery in 1965 interested in purchasing the small bakery on 33rd Street, he never imagined he’d one day be looking on as hundreds of people lined the block to get their hands on a baguette, cinnamon bun or wood-fired pizza.
-
Elk Ridge Open canceled after heavy rains: PGA Tour Canada
Organizers have decided to cancel the Elk Ridge Open due to an “inordinate amount of rain.”
-
'Come together and rebuild': Saskatoon man plans fundraiser for church destroyed in suspicious fire
A Saskatoon man whose family helped to build the Waterhen Lake Church is planning to help rebuild the church.
Edmonton
-
'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Such a vibe': Churchill Square hosts first Pride festival in 8 years
Hundreds of people gathered in front of Edmonton City Hall Saturday to celebrate the first large Pride event in the city in four years, and the first one in Churchill Square in eight.
Vancouver
-
DTES advocates looking for water, sunscreen donations for unhoused as city swelters
As the first sustained heat of the season settles in across B.C.'s south coast, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement advising people of high temperatures and humidex values through Monday.
-
Stores running low on AC units as Vancouver hit with first wave of summer heat
Metro Vancouver is experiencing its first stretch of hot summer weather this weekend and people are scouring stores looking for air conditioners and fans to cool off – some being met with empty shelves.
-
Family of officer who died by suicide suing Vancouver Police Department, former sergeants
The family of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide is suing the department, alleging she endured sexual assault and exploitation enabled by an "unsafe workplace culture and insufficient policies and procedures," court documents show.
Regina
-
A field of dreams: Sask. residents purchase grasslands for preservation
Over 400 people contributed to the Field of Dreams project, which led to the purchase of a large track of prairie grasslands for preservation.
-
Sask. NDP electing new leader on Sunday
The Saskatchewan NDP will elect its next leader at a convention on Sunday.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 5 in Wadena.