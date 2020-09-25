OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are saying goodbye to one of their highest paid players.

TSN's Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Ottawa Senators will place Bobby Ryan on waivers for the purpose of buying out the remainder of his contract.

Ryan has two years left on his contact, at $7.25 million a season.

Earlier this month, Ryan won the Bill Masterton Trophy, awarded to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Ryan went public with his battle with alcohol issue, and entered the NHL/NHL Players' Assistant program on Nov. 20.

TSN 1200's Ian Mendes reached out to Ryan after news broke that the Senators planned to place him on waivers.

I was able to connect with Bobby Ryan after today’s news.



He wanted me to pass along the following statement to the fans here in Ottawa: pic.twitter.com/59YcuLl2mu — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) September 25, 2020

"While the news this morning came as a bit of a shock, I understand the decision. The Sens are an upcoming young team with so many bright years ahead of them. I'm excited to follow along as a fan of all the young players with the rest of you," said Ryan.

"I'd like to thank Eugene Melnyk for giving me a chance to wear the Sens logo for so many years. You've always treated me and my family incredibly well for that I'm grateful."

Ryan adds, "To my teammates past and present to wear the jersey it was a pleasure to skate with you guys. Countless memories of good and bad I'll never forget."

The 33-year-old Ryan had five goals and eight points in 24 games with the Senators this past season.