Senators unload Brown, Sanford at NHL trade deadline

The Ottawa Senators unloaded two more players and signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a contract extension to wrap up a busy NHL trade deadline for the team.

Defenceman Josh Brown and forward Zach Sanford were sent packing on Monday.

The Senators sent defenceman Brown and a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Boston Bruins for forward Zach Senyshyn and a fifth-round pick.

Senyshyn, an Ottawa native, was drafted 15th overall in the 2015 NHL draft. He has played 14 NHL games, but has 110 points in 243 AHL games.

Sanford was traded to the Winnipeg Jets for a fifth-round pick. The Senators acquired Sanford for Logan Brown in September.

The team also signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, $8.25-million contract extension on Monday. Forsberg has a 2.77 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage this season.

The moves follow the team’s two trades on Sunday. They traded veteran forward Nick Paul to Tampa Bay after the two sides couldn’t agree to a contract extension. The team received forward Mathieu Joseph and a fourth-round pick in return.

And they traded a third-round pack to the Vancouver Canucks for veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic.