Senators trade Tarasenko to Florida

    Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during second period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Vladimir Tarasenko is leaving Ottawa, as the countdown continues to the NHL trade deadline.

    The Ottawa Senators traded Tarasenko to the Florida Panthers Wednesday morning in exchange for two draft picks. The Sens will receive the Panthers fourth-round pick in 2024 (the pick becomes a 2026 third round pick if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup), and a third round pick in 2025. 

    Ottawa will retain 50 per cent of Tarasenko's salary in the transaction.

    The Sens signed Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million contract last July.

    Tarasenko has 17 goals and 24 assists in 57 games with the Senators.

    Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reported Florida was Tarasenko's preferred destination, and the player wanted to be closer to his family.

    This is the first trade by new general manager Steve Staios since he took over in November following the departure of former GM Pierre Dorion.

    It has been a disappointing season for the Senators and their fans, as the club sits 19 points out of the final playoff spot in the NHL's Eastern Conference wild card race.

    The NHL trade deadline is on Friday.

