OTTAWA -- After spending his entire career with the Ottawa Senators, hometown star Jean-Gabriel Pageau is on his way to New York.

The Senators traded Pageau to the New York Islanders just hours before the NHL trade deadline.

In return, the Senators receive a conditional first-round draft pick in 2020, a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional third-round selection in 2022. The Senators say the 2020 first-round pick will shift to 2021 if it’s a top three selection.

The Senators will now have three first round picks in the 2020 draft – the Sens own pick, San Jose’s first round pick, and the Islanders pick.

Pageau was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL draft. He was the Senators leading scorer this season, with 24 goals and 16 assists in 60 games.

The New York Islanders are scheduled to play the Senators on Thursday, March 5 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Pageau was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

TSN reports the Senators have also traded Vladislav Namestnikov to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth round draft pick.

Namestnikov was acquired by the Senators earlier this season from the New York Rangers in exchange for a 20202 fourth-round draft pick and minor league defenceman Nick Ebert.

Namestnikov had 13 goals and 12 assists with the Senators and Rangers this season.