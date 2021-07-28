OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators have traded forward Evgenii Dadonov to Las Vegas.

Dadonov was traded to the Golden Knights after spending one season in Ottawa. Dadonov had 13 goals and seven assists for the Senators last season.

In return, the Senators receive defenceman Nick Holden and a third-round draft pick in 2022.

Holden played 17 games for the Golden Knights last season, picking up two assists in the regular season. Holden had two goals and five assists for the Golden Knights in 15 playoff games.